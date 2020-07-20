Analysts Expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $234.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.10 million to $263.30 million. Opko Health reported sales of $226.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year sales of $939.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $991.10 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

