Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTA. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $40,878.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,235.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,718 shares of company stock worth $5,240,659. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,796 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,053,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 7,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,280. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

