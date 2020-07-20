Analysts Expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $661.68 Million

Equities analysts expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce sales of $661.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $633.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.77 million. BRP reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. ValuEngine cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $40.92. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 3.59. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

