Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $474.48 Million

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $474.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $457.00 million. Generac reported sales of $541.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. Generac has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $135.61.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,435 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after buying an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,058,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $69,240,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Generac by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Generac by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after purchasing an additional 574,847 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

