Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $310,800.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,991,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FOLD stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.35. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

