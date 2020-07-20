Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $265.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $252.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $258.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.