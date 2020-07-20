American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.7% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 51,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 230.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.08. 584,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,566. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

