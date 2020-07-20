Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.87

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $218.87 and last traded at $217.82, with a volume of 798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.97.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $136,762.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

