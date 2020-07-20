Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,800.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.35.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,477.37 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,233.59. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

