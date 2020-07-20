Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,826.13.

AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,477.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

