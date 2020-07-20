Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,826.13.
AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,477.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
