Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,569.85.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,524.79. 11,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,028.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,364.56. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

