Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALSN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.