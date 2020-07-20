Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $17,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.