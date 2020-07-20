AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.64

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $72.45, with a volume of 7299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $105,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $32,170.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701,242 shares of company stock valued at $269,439,086. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AlarmCom by 24.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in AlarmCom by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

