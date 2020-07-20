Agilent Technologies (A) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) recently:

7/20/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

6/12/2020 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agilent’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 results were negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Both Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) and Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG) segment’s revenues declined due to the pandemic. However, ACG grew in the high-single-digit range in China as customers began to return to more normal activities post coronavirus relaxations. Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) segment revenues benefited from continued strong Pharma results. Notably, Agilent didn’t provide third-quarter guidance due to lack of visibility. Nevertheless, Agilent expects Pharma and contracted services to remain resilient, which bodes well for the shares that have outperformed the industry year to date.”

5/22/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $74.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.