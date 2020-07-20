Aeon (AEON) One Day Volume Tops $17,467.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $17,467.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00761016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004455 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.