ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Raised to $8.50

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $6.25 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT opened at $8.18 on Friday. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $62,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.