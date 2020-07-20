Adrian John Geoffrey Coates Buys 160,000 Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) Stock

Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) Director Adrian John Geoffrey Coates acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$100,000.
Thor Explorations Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
