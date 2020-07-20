ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ADMA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 8.14. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 57,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

