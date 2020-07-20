AdEx Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. AdEx has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $641,201.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.46 or 0.05016185 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031680 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

