Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 52-Week High at $223.37

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $223.37 and last traded at $222.80, with a volume of 355018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.94.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Get Accenture alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,243. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.