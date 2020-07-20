AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 409.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,658. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

