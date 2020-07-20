AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.97. 55,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,658. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

