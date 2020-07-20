Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $110.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as high as $100.71 and last traded at $100.21, with a volume of 2157545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.25.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

