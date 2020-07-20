Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $110.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as high as $100.71 and last traded at $100.21, with a volume of 2157545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.25.
ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.
In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.
About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
