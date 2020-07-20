Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 17,000 Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $449,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,320.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.52.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $166,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $13,694,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 55.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 304,370 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 350.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 350,346 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

