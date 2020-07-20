9,454 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 295.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of XOP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. 248,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,346,396. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.