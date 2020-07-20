$74.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce $74.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $183.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $17.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $132.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $300.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $123.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $156.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 46,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

