5,351 Shares in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73,942 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRP shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.67. 150,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,779. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

