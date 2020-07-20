3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.95. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

