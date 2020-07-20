$38.09 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will report sales of $38.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.30 million. Nevro reported sales of $93.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $316.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $365.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $450.02 million, with estimates ranging from $422.84 million to $481.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.73. 1,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,354. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79. Nevro has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $148.05.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

