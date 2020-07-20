$314.05 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post $314.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $318.10 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $299.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $17.82. 17,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $42,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after buying an additional 742,322 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,421,000 after buying an additional 453,956 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 250,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,912,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

