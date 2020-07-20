$31.03 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report $31.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the highest is $33.86 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $149.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $162.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $182.85 million, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $210.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth $54,428,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,581 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $21,762,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

