2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.69

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 16172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in 2U by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in 2U by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

