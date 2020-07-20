2,446 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,680,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $322.99 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

