1,849 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,849 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $131.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $373.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

