15,404 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.03. 36,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

