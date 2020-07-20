$0.37 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 17,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,830. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $2,368,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 40.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

