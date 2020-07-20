$0.37 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 17,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,830. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $2,368,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 40.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.