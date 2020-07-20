-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Opko Health posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 1,592,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,978,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,692.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Opko Health by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Opko Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 607,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

