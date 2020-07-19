Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Stake Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,185 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.19% of Zuora worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,468 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 169.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 782,056 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 2,090.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 740,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zuora by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 684,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 364,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Zuora stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Zuora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

