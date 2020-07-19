Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $120.31 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $132,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 3,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $229,900.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,547.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,439 shares of company stock worth $34,755,706. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,705,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $16,532,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.