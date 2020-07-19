Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

