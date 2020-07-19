Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.26). Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

