Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of ZEN opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at $79,367,995.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,157 shares of company stock worth $11,061,476. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zendesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 92,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 68,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

