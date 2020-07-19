Zano (ZANO) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Zano has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $54,131.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00005634 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.01861771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00196496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Zano’s total supply is 12,239,396 coins and its circulating supply is 10,209,896 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

