ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

ZALANDO SE/ADR stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

