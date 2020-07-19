ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZLNDY. Main First Bank upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZALANDO SE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $37.45 on Thursday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.