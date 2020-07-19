Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €31.00 by Berenberg Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 52.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

FRA ZAL opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.28. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

