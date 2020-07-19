Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to “Buy”

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

OVID stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $398.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

