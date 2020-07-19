Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AUY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $68,476,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31,314.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,150,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 73.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,601 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $11,571,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

