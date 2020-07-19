Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VECO. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $669.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

